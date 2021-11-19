Last sentence of oped had no place in paper
To the Editor:
I am writing in reference to the great opinion column written Nov. 6 by Jessica Bailey headlined “School board failed Geneva.”
There has been much debate in Geneva about decisions made by the school board and those that have been hired by them. I will leave this debate to those who are far more qualified and better informed.
However, I would like to express my dismay that you published the final sentence of the column that ends with the direct address to the school board president and reads: “(You) are very much no longer welcome here.” Is this really the kind of statement fit for publication in your paper?
Now, I am fully aware that some equivocation might be made about the use of the word “here,” but the meaning remains quite clear. I am surprised that you allowed such an inappropriate statement to be printed. I have always associated your paper with positive, welcoming articles such as Chuck Agonito’s “Syrians’ impact in Geneva is everywhere,” which argued against the kind of rhetoric that tells citizens who try earnestly to make positive contributions to our community that they are “not welcome.”
I fully support engaged — and, at times, uncomfortable — debate about what is best for our schools, our children, and our community, but I firmly believe that rhetoric that tries to identify, wrongly, who is welcome and who is not should have no place in our newspaper. We are all Genevans; no article, no matter how well-intentioned, can or should tell any of us otherwise. I believe it would be very constructive and a good influence on all public debate if we did well to remember this.
COURTNEY WELLS
Geneva