Law enforcement deserves more support, respect
To the Editor:
Our society faces a major challenge in regard to law enforcement, a lack of candidates to replace an experienced and highly trained group of professionals who are approaching retirement or leaving the field.
Police departments from as far as Georgia routinely recruit in our region and there are needs in our local department, county sheriff’s departments, and a huge need for qualified candidates for the New York State Police.
I would suggest that there are many reasons for this need but one that stands out: an outspoken lack of respect and support for law enforcement in this country. Most recently videos of police being sprayed with water, hit with buckets, and taunted by citizens have become viral. These videos are disgusting and reflective of communities that fail to appreciate the jobs of men and women who work to serve and protect our population.
Jim Gregoire recently wrote a Letter to the Editor questioning the local police while conducting a traffic stop (Finger Lakes Times, July 24, “Too much police presence for car full of kids?”) Mr. Gregoire explained his method of investigating the situation by making a sarcastic comment to the responding officers. I would argue that this type of response to viewing a situation, of which you have no background knowledge or involvement, is exactly what is driving young people away from careers in law enforcement. The local and county police have held Citizens Academies over the past few years. I would encourage people who have questions about police procedure and the dangers that our men and women in law enforcement expose themselves to each day to attend one of these academies and ask the questions that Mr. Gregoire felt the need to ask in the middle of a potentially dangerous situation.
I for one believe that our local, county, state, and federal law enforcement deserve our support and respect. Once this becomes the outspoken opinion and actions of our communities, perhaps we will solve the challenge faced by our agencies to attract young people to careers in law enforcement.
WILLIAM ROTENBERG
Geneva
