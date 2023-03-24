To the Editor:
Dear elected representatives,
Believing that every human life is a precious gift from God, whether planned or unplanned, I am writing to express opposition to bill A1395-B, which would provide for medication abortion prescription drugs to be available on SUNY and CUNY campuses.
If passed, this would just open the door to these types of drugs being available at other college and university campuses, or even high schools. We would be a better-off society if we spent funds helping our youth to use the freedom they have to value each others' lives.
I hope I can count on your "no" vote on bill A1395-B.
Gratefully,
JEFFREY LARZELERE
Keuka Park