Learning about those who commit gun violence would help
To the Editor:
I don’t know how many times I have heard political leaders and others say we need to have a gun buy-back event in our local town or city because there has been yet another spike in gun violence.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but despite these frequent efforts, it seems these well-intentioned efforts don’t do the intended job. Maybe, just maybe, it’s because the guns are not responsible for the gun violence. Maybe it’s the person behind the gun who is pulling the trigger who is responsible?
In a country where citizens have the right to bear arms, there are literally millions and millions of guns scattered all over the United States. All the gun buy-backs in the world will do very little to stop gun violence. Instead, every time someone commits a crime with a gun, we should gather all the information on that individual, including a full study of that person’s background — things like detailed study of their current mental health status, how and where they were brought up as children. Maybe, just maybe, with detailed knowledge about the kind of person that commits gun violence, we can learn start to intervene early in a person’s life to prevent gun violence.
Make it a nationwide thing? Has anyone heard of such an effort? I haven’t!
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls