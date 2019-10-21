Learning to deal with weather ... and climate change
To the Editor:
Attn: Caroline Peterson, re: “Weather or not — What is climate and what does it have to do with us?” Times, Oct. 13:
Hi Caroline,
In 1990 an environmentalist said, “Our planet is being trashed one household at a time, it can be saved one household at a time.” Then a climatologist said, “Global warming shall be characterized by stronger, and more frequent, storms.”
Prophetic.
Loved your article in Sunday’s Finger Lakes Times. Laughed out loud at, “Weather says what to wear, climate tells you what to own.” I grew up near downtown Atlanta, GA, played outside, walked to school, made do. Then worked at YMCA summer camps, followed by 27 years of construction and 17 years at a major home improvement store, got the flavor of the outdoors.
Have lived here 20 years, seeing changes in flora, fauna, and weather; Atlanta had its convolutions in 50 years.
My first weather curiosity occurred in 1954, age 5. Mom, why are the big trees waving in the wind and rain for hours? Son, there is a big storm named Hazel going up the east coast, shall be devastating there, but we should be okay here. From my room I could look out the window and see the front porch.
Then later I did a project: Cut a piece of cardboard to 12x12, punched a hole in it to which I tied string, got the stepladder and used a thumbtack attaching it to the porch outer beam. Son, what is that? It tells me what the wind is doing, is important.
A goodly portion of the yard has been allowed to grow natural, the trees, shrubs, and critters were here first. A mower pollutes worse than a car, and a lawn does very little to retain moisture and give O2 back to the air. There are cobwebs in the house catching small flying arthropods, the teeny arachnids are nocturnal and do not bother me. I use no poisons inside or outside and curtail energy consumption.
Christine, I admire your art and cancer therapy. I’m a six-year colon cancer survivor, shouldn’t be here, but hey, I can still fetch a newspaper and plink-plink on the laptop. Half of anything is believing in it.
Keep up the good work.
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan