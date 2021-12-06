Leave Willard as it is
To the Editor:
Why doesn’t someone get the federal government get involved in the closing of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus?
Where are they going to put the druggies when it closes if the prisons are full? I think the judges should send everyone there who is arrested on a drug charge, no matter how severe it is. There is no bail, so this would suffice — and maybe it would be beneficial to some of them.
And, all the employees they list are not direct staff. There are laundry, cooks, dining room staff, etc.
I believe it should be left as it is.
VIRGINIA OLSOWSKE
Romulus