Legalization of assisted suicide in NY would be dangerous
To the Editor:
The legalization of assisted suicide in New York would be a dangerous mistake. Assisted suicide is an inherently discriminatory public policy that threatens the most vulnerable in society: the terminally ill, the elderly, people of color, and people with disabilities. Instead of making death more accessible, I urge New York legislators to expand access to quality medical care and treatment options for those who need it.
Proponents of assisted suicide claim that there are “safeguards” in the law to protect patients from abuse and coercion, but that is far from the truth. Both the National Council on Disability, an independent federal agency, and The Disability Rights and Education Fund (DREDF), have found that the “safeguards” in assisted suicide laws are ineffective and fail to protect patients from mistreatment.
In both Oregon and Washington, states where assisted suicide has been legalized, documented abuses include: doctor shopping, a lack of psychiatric consultations, coercion by family members and economic conditions, and a breakdown in the following of rules and conduct attendant to the law.
Another claim proponents of assisted suicide make is that people choose assisted suicide because of unbearable pain. However, this claim is unsupported by the facts. Data from Oregon found that unbearable pain is not even among the top reasons that patients choose assisted suicide. The top three reasons patients reported for choosing assisted suicide include: loss of autonomy, decreasing ability to participate in life activities, and loss of dignity. These are serious concerns that deserve to be treated with appropriate care, not death.
New York legislators must recognize that the “safeguards” in assisted suicide laws are flimsy at best, and that patients deserve authentic medical care. We are finally rounding the bend in the pandemic, let’s not pass laws that would only bring more premature death to our state.
KAY BABSON
Glen Falls