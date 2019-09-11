To the Editor:
The Legion Act (H.R. 1541) bill was enacted after being signed by the President on July 30.
This is exciting news for any veteran that wishes to join the American Legion, which is the foremos veterans organization, and that news is any honorably discharged veteran who has served since Dec. 7, 1941, or is currently serving in our armed services may join the American Legion.
This is a change from the past as many military veterans who served in what were previously considered periods of peacetime were declared ineligible are now eligible for membership.
The members of the Phelps American Legion Post #457 welcome you to stop by, check out our Post home and consider joining our organization. We are located at 1346 Route 96 on the east side of the village of Phelps. Our phone number is 315-548-3204. You can also check us out on face book and/or our website.
ERNIE BISHOP
Adjutant/finance officer
Post #457