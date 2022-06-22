LEGION Act of 2019 changed membership requirements
To the Editor:
In response to Bob Kehrer’s letter to the editor (Times, June 14), I need to clarify eligibility membership for both the American Legion and the Sons of the American Legion.
Thanks to the LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act) signed by President Trump on July 30, 2019, Congress expanded the current eligibility period to cover Dec. 7, 1941, to the present, and includes the current war campaigns.
Previously, there were seven declared war periods. Now there are two, the current war period dating back to World War II and another war era covering World War I. No other restrictions to American Legion membership changed. If you have served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and were honorably discharged or you are still serving active military duty honorably, you are eligible for membership with The American Legion. You will need a copy of your DD-214 discharge.
As for membership eligibility for the Sons of the American Legion, all male descendants’ adopted sons, and stepsons of members of The American Legion, and such male descendants of veterans who died in service during the period of April 6, 1917, through Nov. 11, 1918, or any time from Dec. 7, 1941, to date, who served honorably, as set forth in Article IV, Section 1, of the National Constitution of The American Legion, or who died subsequent to their honorable discharge from such service, shall be eligible for membership in the Sons of The American Legion. You will need a copy of their DD-214 discharge.
Thank you.
SHARON RAYNO
Waterloo
Ed. note: Rayno completed a three-year stint as commander of Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 of Seneca Falls on May 31.