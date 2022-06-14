To the Editor:
The "Conversation" article with Sharon Rayno (Times, May 27) was interesting, but her saying the American Legion was for all veterans is misleading.
I've been trying to join the Legion since 1958, following my honorable discharge from the Navy after serving on the USS HUSE DE-145, but wasn't able to join because I didn't fall under their dates for enrollment.
Now, sons of legionnaires can join anytime, even if they burned their draft card, fled to Canada to avoid the draft, or were arrested for badmouthing their country and servicemen and women that served in the military.
There are many veterans who would've joined the Legion but couldn't because of the enrollment dates rule, so don't whine about a shortage of members in the Legion. Just go find another group of people to enroll.
BOB KEHRER
Stanley