The the Editor:
In a story in the Finger Lakes Times (March 12), Councilor Anthony Noone claims that: “The people want the referendum. I think they’ve made that very clear.” It takes only a moment’s reflection to see that Councilor Noone has no idea what “the people” want. The only thing he knows is that 574 Genevans signed a petition calling for a referendum on the matter, as well as opinions expressed by those who have called him about it.
But, those who signed the petition or called are not some carefully chosen sample of typical Genevans, chosen to equitably represent our various ethnic, gender, class, age, and wealth differences. They are a self-selected group of Genevans who either think we don’t need a Police Review Board at all, or don’t like the particular form it has taken.
Our democratic form of government is based on electing representatives to a legislature, letting them legislate, and then keeping them or throwing them out at the next election. In extraordinary circumstances we can also impeach.
Thankfully “We the People” do not legislate by referendum, or lasting work would never get done.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva