Legislation would make state climate pact subject to cost-benefit analysis
To the Editor:
In 2019, before I was elected, the Assembly passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a law mandating that New York achieve zero-emission power generation by 2050. To make this happen, an appointed working group was established as the Climate Action Council, which has proposed a number of measures that I believe the residents of the 131st Assembly District should be aware of and provide their feedback on.
Within their proposal, the Council recommends New York state prohibit new and existing buildings from starting new natural gas service beginning in 2024, ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035, charge people a tax based on how many miles they drive, and ban the installation of gas appliances used for home heating, water heating, cooking by 2030. The proposal also calls for the conversion of New York’s trucks, buses, construction and farm equipment to zero-emissions by 2035. These are incredibly consequential policies that would affect the cost of living for all New Yorkers, and I believe everyone should have their voice heard on these recommendations.
To learn more about the true cost of this plan, I’ve co-sponsored legislation (A.7524A) that would require these initiatives be subject to a full cost-benefit analysis. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to provide feedback to the Council by visiting climate.ny.gov to view their plan in full and submit a comment, as the comment period has recently been extended until July 1, 2022.
JEFF GALLAHAN
Manchester
Gallahan represents the 131st District in the New York State Assembly. It includes all of Ontario County and the portion of Seneca County north of the town of Varick.