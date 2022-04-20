Let Council know how you feel

To the Editor:

I am relieved that Judge Doran ruled against the local law that created the Police Review Board. I do not want the city to pursue an appeal.

Our city is currently being run by a very vocal minority. It’s time for our silent majority to speak up and contact their Council members. Please contact your City Council members and the mayor to express your opinions.

I am grateful to Chief Passalacqua and the Geneva police officers for their dedication and daily effort on our behalf. It’s time to show our support.

Here is the contact information for the City Council members:

Mayor Steve Valentino

svalentino@geneva.ny.us

Tom Burrall

tburrall@geneva.ny.us

Bill Pealer Jr.

wpealer@geneva.ny.us

Jan Regan

jregan@geneva.ny.us

Ken Camera

rkc@geneva.ny.us

Laura Salamendra

lsalamendra@geneva.ny.us

John Salone

jsalone@geneva.ny.us

Frank Gaglianese III

fgaglianese@geneva.ny.us

Anthony Noone

anoone@geneva.ny.us

If you don’t have email, here’s the phone number: (315) 789-2603.

I’m writing to all of them. I think they need to know how we feel.

JEAN CIRONE

Geneva

