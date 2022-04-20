Let Council know how you feel
To the Editor:
I am relieved that Judge Doran ruled against the local law that created the Police Review Board. I do not want the city to pursue an appeal.
Our city is currently being run by a very vocal minority. It’s time for our silent majority to speak up and contact their Council members. Please contact your City Council members and the mayor to express your opinions.
I am grateful to Chief Passalacqua and the Geneva police officers for their dedication and daily effort on our behalf. It’s time to show our support.
Here is the contact information for the City Council members:
Mayor Steve Valentino
Tom Burrall
Bill Pealer Jr.
Jan Regan
Ken Camera
Laura Salamendra
John Salone
Frank Gaglianese III
Anthony Noone
If you don’t have email, here’s the phone number: (315) 789-2603.
I’m writing to all of them. I think they need to know how we feel.
JEAN CIRONE
Geneva