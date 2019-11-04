Let our planet regulate itself
To the Editor:
At 83, I have witnessed climate change, though in small bits and pieces. The year I was born was one of the hottest in a century, or so I was told. Winters as a child were brutal and as a young newly-married state Game protector living in an old farmhouse north of Branchport, keeping warm was a chore. In the mid-60s, the Finger Lakes were frozen; vehicles drove from end to end. Ice fishing on Honeoye Lake was near impossible as the ice depth was 24+ inches.
Most climate scientists will say don’t worry, climate change has been going on for millions of years. In the Jurassic period when the earth was alive with warmth, humidity and high amounts of greenhouse gases, there was no ice. Then some 13,000 years ago, parts of the planet experienced a long period of cooling that resulted in deep glaciers covering the northern part of north America. Hence, the beautiful Finger Lakes, Great Lakes and many thousands of other lakes.
Earth’s climate alternates between ice ages and greenhouse periods; science has proven this. Which takes us to all the alarmists, protesters and politicians screaming for us to stop abusing the planet. The politicians are just chasing votes, so lining up with the climate protesters gives them a voting edge, they believe; others are just duped by ignorance.
Let’s analyze some CO2 figures. Since 2000, Europe has reduced its carbon footprint by 16% while the U.S. has increased carbon output by 10% and India by 155%. The first-place trophy, though, goes to China with an increase of 208%. Suggestion: the protesters should go to China.
Again, scientists will tell you that really all the fossil fuel-burning equipment, including motor vehicles, will not make a difference in climate change.
Let’s look at a couple of these politicians that are going to clean up the earth by throwing money at the “problem,” a problem that doesn’t exist. Bernie Sanders is going to save the planet with $2.5 trillion over the next 20 years. The new wonder of Congress, AOC with her “New Green Deal,” will have it cleaned up by 2030 at a cost of trillions. How much is a trillion really? Most don’t know or care, but look at it this way: a second is not that much time, but 1 trillion seconds equals 31,000 year — over two ice ages ago!
Lastly, what are all the protesters, politicians and educators that tell us if we don’t stop using fossil fuel and abusing the earth we will all be dead by 2070 going to do about volcanoes, forest fires and such? Mt. Agung in Bali just blew its top and spewed more greenhouse gas in minutes than humanity has since the being of time!
My suggestion: Let the planet do what it does best, regulate itself!
JUD PECK
Penn Yan