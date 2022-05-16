To the Editor:
Public libraries and churches have a lot in common, but they are also different in some very important ways.
In the past, churches were the primary centers for social, cultural and educational resources in most communities, but now, more than ever, local public libraries are replacing these important functions.
The biggest difference is that when a church wants to expand and/or build a bigger building to accommodate and serve a growing population, they must look to their congregations for their primary source of funding to do so. Public libraries, on the other hand, look to local TAXPAYERS to pay for it. Case in point: The Victor-Farmington Library hopes that the voters vote in favor of a proposition that will result in a 300% HIGHER library tax that is projected to go even higher for many years to come. Donations to churches for similar purposes are VOLUNTARY, while property tax increases once passed are FORCED.
Should property owners in the Victor-Farmington area be expected to pay a 98% portion of what the library’s “congregation” wants? Many local private citizens and business owners agree that at least 50% should come from those who are trying to make the case that it is a current “need." While we may quibble over a “need” vs. a “want” for some of the features being considered, in no way can this be considered a “MANDATE” — even though, according to the current treasurer of the Victor-Farmington Library’s Board of Trustees, this rises to the level of being such ... a “MANDATE." However, many in our community agree that if the library board cannot raise at least half of what is required first, then perhaps it’s not as popular or needed as they are attempting to make it out to be.
(Source for quote from the current treasurer of the VFL library’s Board of Trustees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTBvvSnX9v8)
RANDY SHEA
Victor