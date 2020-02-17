To the Editor:
Joe DiCicco starts his letter to the editor on Feb. 9, “It’s unfortunate to read a letter emanating from misinformation ..."
In his letter he writes “our prison system, of which we hold a full quarter of the entire planet’s population ..." By full quarter, I take it he means 25% of the population. By planet, I assume he means Earth. The Earth's population is about 7.8 billion people while about 10.7 million people are held pre-trial, pre-sentence, in jail and in prison worldwide.
When he is unable to do two minutes of research to support his absurd and incorrect claim, we are to take the remainder of his letter as gospel?
I do agree with his contention that Comrade Salamedra has every right to sit during the pledge to the American flag. Perhaps the city should be more inclusive to provide the flags of Cuba, China, the old Soviet Union and Venezuela for her to salute.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps