Letter writer needs to review facts about guns
To the Editor:
In the July 14 edition of the Finger Lakes Times, Don Smith, chairman of Wayne county S.C.O.P.E., wrote an error-filled Letter to the Editor about gun deaths here in America. While he was correct that there were 39,707 deaths by firearms, and that of those deaths 23,914 were from suicide, he incorrectly stated that left “7,000” other deaths by firearms, of which 5,000 were legal intervention by law enforcement. He went on to state that there were only 2,000 deaths total by guns in America.
The correct number of gun fatalities (not by suicide, not by law enforcement) in 2019 was 14,681. (By the way, that number jumped to 19,223 in 2020.)
The number of people killed by police was 998.
These numbers are very easy to find as most law enforcement databases are now accessible to the public.
It should be noted that Mr. Smith heads a pro gun organization that gives political candidates failing grades if they are in favor of any of the following:
• Red Flag laws, which would temporarily suspend a gun permit if there is fear of a person acting in a violent manner.
• Banning of assault weapons.
• Background checks to purchase any kind of ammunition.
He also left out that 115,000 Americans were shot and injured by firearms that year, costing the taxpayers $280 billion.
By the way, I was in the rifle club in high school, own several antique firearms, belong to a gun club in Florida, and my favorite gun at the range is a Sig Sauer P226.
PETE MITCHELL
Geneva