Letter writer needs to read up on the facts first
To the Editor:
Elections Have Changed LARRY! (“My, how elections have changed,” Letter to the Editor, March 21). Democrats don’t seem to think an ID is necessary, that ballot harvesting is all right. Election results that take weeks to count, usually until Democrats win. I see you don’t know why the Electoral College is important, so you apparently don’t know much about elections.
I don’t think Biden’s picture belongs on the classroom wall. He’s a disaster.
Another part of your letter: Trump saying election was rigged. You apparently forgot in 2016 Hillary said the same thing besides starting RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. You need to do your homework on the so-called insurrection; only one person killed an unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt, by Capitol police. The other deaths were natural or suicide. Read the articles in the New York Times or Washington Post.
Your infatuation with TRUMP never ends. How about you as well as your Democrat buddies tell us Republicans all the great things BIDEN has done right and improved our lives.
Mainstream media propaganda shouldn’t be your information. With your next FLT letter, please enlighten us.
DON NILES
Phelps