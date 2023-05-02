Letter writer way off on one PILOT point
To the Editor:
A recent letter writer made a valiant attempt to counterbalance my presumably one-sided criticism of Industrial Development Agency PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes, i.e. tax breaks).
Most of the letter was a reasonable presentation of IDA talking points, which, on the surface, seem convincing. After all, you don’t continually compel local property owners to subsidize the tax bills of “risk-taking entrepreneurs,” such as the billionaire developers of the Lake House luxury resort on Canandaigua Lake, without having a good line of b.s.
Be that as it may, there is one crucial statement in the letter that is either flat-out wrong, or at best, misleading. Mr. Mulvaney suggests a rigorous process that an applicant must go through to “win the endorsement” of the IDA. He then writes, “The plan must also be approved by the community’s elected representatives.”
I am not clear as to what “plan” that is. But I want readers to be very clear on one important fact: Your elected representatives most definitely do NOT vote on IDA PILOTs. The unelected members of the IDA award the tax breaks (naturally they prefer to call them tax “incentives”) unilaterally. The rest of the property owners have no choice but to pay for the very dubious privilege of having those unelected folks look out for your economic well-being.
Now, perhaps unbeknownst to the Inquiring Taxpayer, elected city, county, and school board members did approve of some rigorous plan developed by the Ontario County IDA before it granted a totally needless 10-year tax break to the Lake House owners — after their project was well underway, no less. But I happened to be at the meeting the night that all but one member of OCIDA’s unelected board of directors voted to approve the gift. The lone “No” vote came from the one and only elected official on the board: Jeff Gallahan, who was at the time a county supervisor representing Manchester.
In fact, according to an article in the Canandaigua Daily Messenger (Aug. 27, 2019): “Most Canandaigua City Council members spoke against granting the PILOT at a meeting earlier this summer.”
The IDA process is demonstrably not an emblem of representative government. If Mr. Mulvaney had a financial advisor who was willing to pick up the lunch tab, he might get more useful advice.
JOE NACCA
Canandaigua