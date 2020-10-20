To the Editor:
I am disappointed that the Times published Mr. Tomanek’s letter on the electoral college on Oct. 3 ("Electoral College assures all residents, all states are represented.")
I understand that it feels responsible to air a variety of (reasonable?) views on issues of the day, but besides making rude attacks on those with other views, Mr. Tomanek compounds his rudeness by making a claim that is patently false.
He claims that, absent the electoral college system, small states would have no say in choosing the president. That is obviously not true. What is true is that small states would no longer have a say that is greater than the size of their population deserves. If you want small states to have an equal say, then you must give all states the same number of electors.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva