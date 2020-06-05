To the Editor:
I read with interest Jodi Dean's guest oped in the May 17 Finger Lakes Times ("Evidence-based approach called for"):
Ms. Dean cautions us that certain "opinions" concerning the origins of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic are based upon falsehoods, or as she labels them, lies. Let's take a walk through her claims and put them to the test.
She states Lie #1 is that communist China intentionally caused the pandemic. While it's true we have no hard evidence to that effect, it is not true that "scientists have rejected the assertion." In fact, there is no conclusive evidence one way or the other. What is very likely is that the original story about the virus emanating from an open-air market in Wuhan is false. American intelligence believes it may have escaped from the virology institute in Wuhan where it was known to be the subject of experimentation — as it's where safety and security standards were shoddy at best. Ms. Dean says the virus was already in France in December of 2019, but we know from a study in the Lancet the first reported human case in Wuhan was diagnosed by Dec. 1.
Lie #2 according to Ms. Dean is that China covered up the virus' emergence. Yes, China reported it to the WHO on New Year's Eve, one full month after the first cases were recorded. In a pandemic situation, that's a lifetime. Yes, China released the virus' genetic code on Jan. 12, 10 days after decoding it. Again, that's a lifetime in a pandemic. Why the significant delays?
Lie #3 is that China deliberately spread the virus. Yes, it's true Wuhan was subjected to a brutal lockdown, the likes of which only a totalitarian regime could impose. But she conveniently forgets to tell us the regime continued to permit millions of citizens to travel into and out of Wuhan all over the world, spreading the infection globally, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. And despite all the evidence, the Chinese insisted human-to-human transmission was impossible up until Jan. 15. They knew back in December that was false.
Ms. Dean then complains about "partisan propaganda" being irresponsible, but spews out her own partisan propaganda by complaining about normal policy differences originating from our federalist system of government. This is to be expected from someone with a background as an inveterate cheerleader for Marxism — the most vile, murderous and pernicious political system in the history of the human race.
The Chinese communists must be pleased to see one of their admirers putting out her own propaganda piece filled with half-truths and disinformation. Well done, Comrade Dean!
MARC THOMAS
Las Vegas
(Editor's note: Marc Thomas, originally from Geneva, writes a monthly column for the Times called "A Recovering Liberal.")