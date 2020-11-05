To the Editor:
I am a 70-year-old, lifelong resident of Geneva, and I can honestly say that for the first time in my life, I am embarrassed to say I live here.
What has gone on in this community over the past several months is a travesty. The present leadership has made a mockery of what Geneva once was. Put a fork in Geneva, this city is dead.
It is time for our residents to take a hard look at what this city has become. Gone are the glory days of the '50s, '60s and '70s. Downtown is a shell of its former self. Gone are all the retail stores that once created a vibrant city. Gone are the industries such as the American Can, Shuron Optical, the Forge, the Foundry, the Hulse, which provided jobs that paid a decent wage.
Take a hard look at Geneva. The median income in Ontario County is 61K, Geneva is 40K. The median property value in the county is 156K, Geneva 95K. The poverty rate in the county is 9%, Geneva is 22%.
Our three biggest employers — the hospital, the Colleges and the school district — are all tax exempt. Forty percent of the people pay property tax. 30% of our students score proficient in math and English when the state average is 55%. And that was when students went five days a week; just think what it will be going two days!
In my opinion, Geneva has become victim of absentee landlords, low income housing and a continual liberal influence of the Colleges. Take a ride around the city, once very nice neighborhoods are now in shambles. Geneva has become a jumping-off point. Visitors stay in our hotels but leave to visit the surrounding areas. Go to Watkins Glen during the summer, and you will see hundreds of people walking the streets. Go to Sodus Point on the weekends and you will see similar crowds. Drive through Canandaigua and view the traffic. Geneva has nothing to attract people. A few bistros or maybe our new bike park? Really?
To those who think Geneva has a future without new leadership maybe you should petition to change the city name to Fantasyland.
JOE MARINO
Geneva