To the Editor:
I recently received an email from Congressman Tom Reed, touting his and other Republicans’ efforts to pass federal legislation to requires presentation of an ID every time you vote. He used the example of needing an ID to open a banking account.
Here is my reply to his email:
You need an ID to open a bank account, but after that, you only need a signature to conduct bank business. Why should voting be any different? You provide ID when you register to vote. From then on, a signature should be all that is required. You are trying to solve a program that does not exist, simply to cast doubt on our election system, which is already remarkably secure.
Don’t waste your time on problems which don’t exist when there is so much else that your constituents need.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva