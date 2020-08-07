Like the ‘other’ Geneva, ours should have a jet d’eau
I write in strong support of Daniel McGowan’s proposal in a recent Letter to the Editor that the City of Geneva seriously consider (instead of the Marina-at-the-Ramada idea now being proposed) his group’s idea that, like our “sister city” Geneva, Switzerland, we should install a ”jet d’eau” — or water jet — not far offshore.
As a not-infrequent visitor to this “other” Geneva, I can report that it works, in spades. Tourists go to that Geneva, see it, and love what they see; it is on every visitor’s list, not unlike the mandatory visit to Old Faithful in Yosemite. To add to our consideration of the attractiveness of such an addition to our fair city, think of cities where such attractions now exist: St. Louis, The Gateway Arch; San Francisco, The Pyramid Building; Toronto, The CN Tower; Paris, The Eiffel Tower. Whenever we think of these places, we think of the attractions, usually first. My point is that such sites of special interest work, they attract visitors and generate widespread discussion of the cities that have them.
Why not have one here? Those who would come to see it would stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, purchase things at our shops, and talk us up to their friends and others.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic quieted us down, our Geneva Renaissance was in full swing. People were coming in large numbers to eat at our fine restaurants (some of our friends in Canandaigua regularly come here because, they say, we have better restaurants), our motels/hotels were full, people were going out for day trips to all the nearby wineries and breweries, before coming back to enjoy the city and all its amenities. COVID-19, when its harsh march is over, will disappear, and when it does, we want those prior visitors and many others to return. What better way to stimulate that than by giving them a new, unique-in-America feature to enjoy? To boot, we’d all get to enjoy the jet d’eau everyday ourselves! Cities that think out of the box — like those mentioned above — are the ones we remember.
I urge anyone intrigued by this idea, and certainly our mayor and City Council, to search out the McGowan video on the jet d’eau project. It shows how unique such an endeavor would be and explains why it could only benefit Geneva.
Lots of places have marinas. They have their value. But only one city in the world, a world-famed city 6,000 miles away, has a jet d’eau. We should become the second.
JIM SPATES
Geneva