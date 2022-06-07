To the Editor:
For 226 years, our country, the United States of America, has been a continuing experiment in democracy. It is now the responsibility of our generation to defend our chosen way of governing ourselves as a Liberal Constitutional Democracy. We are reminded of that obligation every time Donald Trump or his supporters falsely suggest that the 2020 election was stolen.
All the flag waving, banner hanging, and false assertions do not disguise the fact that the former president, along with a small group of senators and congressmen, plotted and took actions to illegally overturn our way of governing NOT only on January 6, 2021, but before and since. We will soon see evidence presented from congressional hearings proving this accusation and likely see a former president and his associates prosecuted for treason, obstruction of justice, fraud, sedition, fomenting insurrection and violation of his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America from all enemies foreign and domestic.
I do not often agree with the positions of representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), but her words from when she accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on May 22 are worth quoting:
“This sacred obligation to defend the peaceful transition of power has been honored by every American president except one. ... Today that role is ours as we face a threat we have never faced before. ... A former President attempting to unravel our constitutional republic. At this moment, we must summon the courage to stand against that. The question for every one of us, in this time of testing, will we do our duty, will we defend our Constitution, will we stand for truth, will we put our duty to our oath above partisan politics, or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar.”
We must not look away.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken