Listen to many sources before forming an opinion
To the Editor:
It seems like several times a week there are letters to the editor or featured columns on the editorial page where the writer emphasizes their point by including a statement along the lines of “Don’t get your information from Fox News.”
I read and listen to a variety of national networks and cable news reports, and Fox reports are no more biased than CNN or CNBC, perhaps just in the other direction. There is a difference between the news reports and the opinion shows and columns from these organizations, and the news reports from most of these contain the facts of the events, while the opinion shows and columns are definitely biased and make no pretense that they are not.
It’s interesting to me that the few times I have had an opportunity to talk to someone who says to avoid one news channel or the other, they admit that they have not actually read or watched the content from that source but are basing their opinion on what they hear from others. My advice is not to avoid Fox news or any other news media outlet, but rather use multiple sources for your information, recognize the difference between news reporting and opinion shows and columns, and decide for yourself what the facts are.
Regards.
IRA GOLDMAN
Penn Yan