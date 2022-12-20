Living in Hall a pleasure
To the Editor:
Hall is located between Geneva and Penn Yan. Despite being geographically limited, there are a surprising number of institutions and thriving businesses in the hamlet.
Featuring two churches, the Hall Fire Company along with a Boy Scout Troop, there are two seed companies (at one time there were four), two agronomy supply businesses, a farm/homeowner equipment business, a small engine/homeowner equipment repair shop, a lumber milling company, hardware store, car repair garage, a vehicle restoration/repurposing business, a restaurant, and the US Post Office (recently expanded when the Stanley USPS closed). The hamlet is surrounded by prosperous farms which utilize some of the finest soils in the Northeast.
Recently the community feared losing the restaurant, which features a cozy and quaint ambiance as well as mighty fine food. Fortunately for many from near and far, the restaurant is back with regular hours.
Living in Hall the past 44 years has been a pleasure!
DON WERTMAN
Hall