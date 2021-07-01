To the Editor:
In regards to the FLT article on June 12, “Supervisors debate demolished Cayuga Nation Building”:
The Cayuga Nation is denied permitting because Local Law 2 of 2006 prohibits issuing of permits to any property owner having delinquency of property tax payments.
The back story — Seneca County punishes property owners, who, due to circumstances beyond their control, become delinquent on property taxes through enforcement of a “prohibition of permitting,” which is automatic, without any basis or merit, is applied to all property owned and located in the county, denies administrative due process, hearing seeking relief, or to request circumstances be reviewed for exception, or even opportunity to answer the county’s claims (unjust enrichment) against them before the law is enforced.
LL2 is a public policy that goes too far, endangers the community, causes economic harm in neighborhoods where delinquent properties are located. LL2 is a “de facto” agency taking over property use and preventing a property owner from using, maintaining, or improving the property for the legal intended use when the owner purchased it. When an owner’s income is dependent on the legal property use, LL2 imposes a severe economic hardship, preventing the owner's ability to pay back taxes, interest, and current taxes from year to year. The county operates a profitable delinquent tax payment system, any delay in an owner’s ability to pay delinquent taxes benefits the county financially in accrued interest profit (unjust enrichment?)
Legal liability risk is enormous for Seneca County should the Cayuga Nation and other affected property owners join in a class action lawsuit to restore property rights and recover damages imposed by enforcement of LL2 since enacted in 2006.
GARY EZELL
Waterloo