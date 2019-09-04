Local agency will continue to work for Finger Lakes
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the announcement of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center. Josh Durso’s “In Focus” column of Aug. 27 (FLT, “A FL center in downtown Rochester?”) was great, and I agree if the name of the center was the MCC Forward Center, as described in the press release, there wouldn’t be such controversy. The MCC center is a great opportunity, but it does not replace what we offer here in our rural region.
I wanted the residents and businesses of Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties to know that the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board and the five Finger Lakes Works Career Centers will continue to provide quality workforce development and training services in our four-county region. We work very closely with Finger Lakes Community College to provide both credit and non-credit programs to meet the demand to fill the skills gap. We provide tuition assistance to eligible job seekers and training for on the job training programs for employers.
We are committed to developing the pipeline that employers so desperately need. We have programs to help youth gain work experience and the skills necessary to be successful in the workplace. We offer three hands-on career events to the 26 school districts in our region in the fields of skilled trades and advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and food and agriculture technology. Over 10,000 students have attended one of these events over the last 14 years.
We have recently been awarded over $500,000 to partner with FLACRA to provide employment and training services for those recovering from opioid addiction. We have also launched Skill Up Finger Lakes to provide online learning opportunities to all residents interested in upgrading their skills in this competitive environment.
Rest assured we are here to stay. We continue to develop programs and services to meet the workforce development needs of the “Finger Lakes” region. For more information, please visit our website at www.fingerlakesworks.com.
KAREN SPRINGMEIER
Director, Finger Lakes Works