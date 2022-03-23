Local government leaders reject appeal for unity
To the Editor:
When we vote, we hope to elect leaders who work in our best interests and protect our common values.
Recently, a group of concerned citizens presented a petition asking our local office holders to recognize the growing threat of division in our communities. Signed by 143 local residents, the petition listed the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol and laws designed to suppress voter access to the polls as clear examples of disunity. We also are witnessing angry exchanges at school board meetings and bitter disagreements among neighbors.
The petitioners hoped that the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and state Sen. Pam Helming would embrace our concerns and endorse our petition.
We were denied the Privilege To The Floor at the full Board of Supervisors meeting, so the petition was presented at a subcommittee, where it was then dismissed.
Mr. Manktelow invited petitioners to meet with him and even asked us to write a resolution to be presented in Albany. We composed and sent him the resolution and never heard from him again.
Sen. Helming’s office said she would be unavailable for at least another month.
Now, it appears naïve to hope that our locally elected leaders would dare to take a nonpartisan position that could bring us together to protect our freedoms. I believe the people of Wayne County will need to look elsewhere for leadership when we work to create community alliances and face the difficult challenges in our future.
MARY REHOR
Williamson