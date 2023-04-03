Local journalism is vital to a community
To the Editor:
Thank you, Mr. Cutillo, for highlighting the Local Journalism Sustainability Act in the March 25 weekend edition (“Thoughts on supporting the local press”). I do not consider the article as a way to keep your job!
Local newspapers are the blood of communities, whether citizens know it or not. I appreciate all the tidbits about what is happening in the area; so important to know what is going on in our communities. The reporting of what is occurring because of legislation or future legislation is part of our democracy. It doesn’t matter if it is a “small” local issue or a national one. We need to read about it from a source that is not financed by some nefarious group that only has a one-sided view of the matter.
The opinion columns are very much needed because it is important to be exposed to and challenged by ideas that you may not agree with. Otherwise, we will never find common ground, and the us-vs.-them divisiveness will persist.
I wish you had also referenced the “60 Minutes” program that aired last year (find it on YouTube) that highlighted the plight of newspapers, big and small, in your piece — 13 minutes of thought-provoking concerns.
Because of your article, I sent an email to both of my representatives in the Assembly and Senate today. A first for me! How about that. I believe in local newspapers. Even though the price has gone up and I now receive it late in the day because it comes via USPS, I pony up the bucks in the hope that it survives to serve our vibrant community for many generations to come.
I believe it falls to all of us to increase our commitment to support local newspapers and ultimately, our way of life.
JULIE MARKS
Phelps