Remember, local needs and support remain paramount
To the Editor:
There are all types of needs in every community — people who are homeless or need basic assistance with food and clothing. These folks are our neighbors. They go to our church. They shop at the same stores we do. They’re not looking for a handout, just a hand up. We read about countries around the world that are having issues and need help. While I have compassion for them, I firmly believe that we need to start at home in our own community.
The United Way of Seneca County is committed to helping residents of our county first and foremost. We recognize the needs we have here and are committed to making sure that our local community is provided for in the best way possible. Funds raised here stay here. When you look to donate to a worthwhile cause, remember to start at home, locally.
While there are needs all around us, our local needs should be a priority. It is through these caring community connections that we make Seneca County a better place to live.
As a sidebar, if you know of a business that supports your local United Way of Seneca County, please support them as well.
MARY McDONALD
Vice President
United Way of Seneca County