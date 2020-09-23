To the Editor:
Breathing. I’ve never been more aware of how privileged I am to be breathing. And yet, breath isn’t a privilege. It’s essential, a true human right. So, why have so many been robbed of their life-sustaining breath by those sworn to “serve and protect” us?
“I can’t breathe.” Some of George Floyd’s last words. Daniel Prude’s probably too — but the hood the police put over his head was the only thing that could’ve heard them. Minneapolis and Rochester, united by the unforgivable trauma of police taking away people’s right to breathe.
And how does Geneva fit in? Last July, a GPD officer was accused of choking a woman in his custody in our very own Public Safety Building. Thankfully, she survived, undoubtedly with significant mental scars. The officer (for he’s still on an unpaid — though initially paid — suspension) is being prosecuted for the (I feel, insufficient) misdemeanor charge “criminal obstruction of breathing.” So, there it is again: We are united in this struggle by police taking away people’s right to breathe.
Advocating for police accountability in Geneva this summer, we’ve met arguments about how we aren’t like those big cities that need police reform. But we are like them because policing is the same across this country. It isn’t that the GPD is uniquely the problem; it is that policing is a national problem. But while we might not be able to make changes nationally, it is our responsibility to make it in Geneva.
Our right to breathe is literally at stake.
JESSICA FARRELL
Geneva