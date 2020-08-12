To the Editor:
It was disappointing to read the response of area sheriffs to the Black Lives Matter movement ("Sheriffs: Protect law enforcement as well;" FL Times, July 16). With massive protests taking place all over the world over the many people of color who have died at the hands of police while being taken into custody, to say nothing of the constant humiliation and trauma of the unwarranted stop-and-frisk of pedestrians and drivers of color, the sheriffs decided to change the subject and propose new laws to protect the police.
Given the current sorry state of law enforcement reputation, one might have thought that the sheriffs would have given careful thought to how they might go about addressing the festering problems that need to be attended to and would held a press conference offering a list of proposals for improving police interactions with the people they are supposed to be protecting. Instead they decided to change the subject. It demonstrates that their problems are not just some bad apples in the ranks but also weak leadership at the top.
I was encouraged to see that our Ontario County Sheriff, Kevin Henderson, was not helping to lead this effort.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva