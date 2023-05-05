To the Editor:
I’ve known Mr. John Murtari for almost 50 years, and I agree with his last column, “All that goes into free speech.”
I think this fear of speaking your mind, fear of censorship, mistrust of press, and mistrust of social media outlets is creating a great divide among everyone in the country and the world that will continue to grow.
Debates used to be a great exercise in logical thinking to encourage critical thinking. A true scholar could argue either side of a debate. Today you have to choose a side; that makes us more ignorant.
It would be great to have a conservative Republican have to argue the positive points of the Democratic platform and vice versa. Force each side to exam the other side’s point of view. Instead of the horribly misnamed “fact checkers,” you should have the “you know, they have a good point there, checkers.”
Start looking for what we have in common that still allows you to maintain your beliefs and values.
DALE NAGY
Spokane, Wash.