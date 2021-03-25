To the Editor:
I am looking for a 2024 candidate for U.S. President who will run on a "Robin Hood Agenda" that is similar to Huey Long's "Share the Wealth" agenda. Her platform/agenda would include a one-time "National Wealth Tax" of 20% on all individuals who have a net-wealth and net-worth of $10 million and higher. It would also include placing a cap on personal fortunes of $60 million and sharing the resulting revenue that is gained with everyone else in the society especially those who are leading responsible lives. Perhaps her first priority should be establishing a Canadian-style national health insurance program that will cover every American who wants it.
Addressing climate change and global warming could be next.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester