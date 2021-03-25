To the Editor:

I am looking for a 2024 candidate for U.S. President who will run on a "Robin Hood Agenda" that is similar to Huey Long's "Share the Wealth" agenda. Her platform/agenda would include a one-time "National Wealth Tax" of 20% on all individuals who have a net-wealth and net-worth of $10 million and higher. It would also include placing a cap on personal fortunes of $60 million and sharing the resulting revenue that is gained with everyone else in the society especially those who are leading responsible lives. Perhaps her first priority should be establishing a Canadian-style national health insurance program that will cover every American who wants it.

Addressing climate change and global warming could be next.

STEWART B. EPSTEIN

Rochester

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...