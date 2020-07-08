To the Editor:
Thank you to all the people who generously donated books and funds for shipping to my African Library Project. I had such an overwhelming response to the book drive that I am sponsoring another library in Ghana in September.
I am just 200 books shy of the required amount to sponsor the library in Ghana. The books need to be for 5th through 8th grades.
We also are looking for monetary donations to help pay shipping costs. It cost $250 for me to ship the books to New Orleans and another $250 to make it to their final destination. Any amount is helpful and very much appreciated.
Andrea can be reached at ny_to_africa_library@yahoo.com or (585) 507-0870 (call/text).
Thank you so much!
MICHELLE and ANDREA MALACH
Newark