Looking for columnist’s next ‘Wait a minute’ moment
To the Editor:
Dave D’Amico’s “Voice of D’Amocracy” from July 19 (“Why change our flag?) once again prompted me to get out my typewriter and say, “Wait a minute!” After his usual effort to “capture the reader,” he went into his lesson on the colors of the flag and followed up with reassuring us of his patriotism and allegiance. KABOOM! His colors changed and it becomes very personal. He goes from, “I am sick and tired of people purposefully disrespecting our flag,” through his view that “all our division is due to the extreme Left” and wraps it up with “I’m exhausted with all these Leftist activists who continue to pound their drum to point out inequities, which in their view, provide an excuse to disrespect our flag at any opportunity.” Wait a minute!
Over the course of this year we’ve had unprecedented division and discourse. I feel that the biggest contributing factor is misinformation, purposeful omission of facts, along with lies. It truly warms my heart when people step up and say “Wait a minute.”
There have been some very detailed “Wait a minute” moments that were worthy of honorable mention, one in late January titled “Alarmed by some claims in recent letter.”
A number of the “Voice of D’Amocracy” pieces have been targeted. He has been criticized:
1) Over his praise and misinformation of Trump and promoting suspicion about the results of the election;
2) For misinformation and lack of research in his attack of the governor’s actions regarding nursing homes during the pandemic;
3) Concerning his take on the turmoil with the Geneva City Council’s thought process.
It feels like Dave is sick and tired of people with bigger platforms influencing people differently than he would. He takes it personal when the vote doesn’t go his way
We don’t spell “Democracy” your way.
If you’re “Exhausted by all these Leftist Activists who continue to pound their drums to point out inequities,” imagine how they feel when another unarmed man is shot in the streets or murdered in custody.
You have a very narrow view of “the pursuit of happiness without the interference of the government.” And in my opinion, a very selfish view!
Thank you. I look forward to the next “Wait a minute” moment.
JACK LEMMON
Marion