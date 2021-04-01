To the Editor:
Yes, we should, by now, be sending all illegals back to their countries.
After all, this is our country, and they don't belong here. They take jobs from us Americans. This will be great, we will then have thousands of new American jobs.
We can now put down our guns, and pick up farming tools. We will have plenty of farm work, from sun up to sun down. Great wages, great living conditions, plenty of indoor work too at the slaughterhouses, and you can migrate from state to state, and see the USA. There are plenty of jobs to pick fruit and vegetables. Great jobs for raising a family in America at $7.45 an hour.
Let's see how well that will work out.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps