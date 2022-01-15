To the Editor:
Chris Lavin's analysis of Geneva's property tax issues (Times, Dec. 11) was spot on, and applies as much to small private households as to large corporate investors like those developing the American Legion site.
We scoured the lovely, historic Main Street and downtown area to find a multi-unit property that could sustain renters and provide a unit for us to use. We could not make any property pencil out due in large part to the abnormally high property taxes.
It is easy to identify those investors who are game to invest in Geneva despite its high taxes (Lavin's point), but I suspect there is a much larger number of potential investors who might love Geneva, like we do, but take a pass on sinking what they have into a poor business decision.
GIB HENTSCHKE
Romulus