Love is love and abuse is abuse
To the Editor:
Ward 2 Geneva City Councilor Bill Pealer (@wj_pealer) has taken to his public Twitter page to spout all kinds of offensive remarks about LGBTQ+ individuals.
Pealer shared a post from a conservative website called townhall.com recently, and the story he shared discussed an alleged LGBTQ+ pedophile ring. There was a picture attached of two gay male fathers with their two male children all wearing “Love is Love” T-shirts.
Pealer wrote: “‘Love is Love’, is sick code for the advocacy of sexual deviance and depravity.” Pealer took a well-known phrase that represents the LGBTQ+ community and attempted to turn it into something that is most certainly not love.
Of course sex with children is abhorrent! The mere existence of an LGBTQ+ individual is not. And our love is love, no matter what the bigots say.
By the way, science has shown us that most child molesters are heterosexual. This is a proven fact. Councilor Pealer holds power in this community and is openly spewing hate about members of this community online. He should have to defend these statements in front of Council, in public. Is he willing to call the LGBTQ community pedophiles to our face? We know from advocates of child assault victims that a majority of child abuse happens in the home by a family member, relative or friend who is heterosexual. Not the LGBTQ+ community.
Enough with these lies!
PENNY HANKINS
Geneva