To the Editor:
Syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen and I agree on little except loving one's country. The world Olympics is a wonderful opportunity for citizens of the world to cheer on their home team in sports that are out of the mainstream. It's a celebration of youth, aspiration, and skills that bedazzle our senses. Wow, how did s/he do that?
I differ with Mr. Thiessen in his column from Aug. 7 ("Most U.S. Olympians love America; celebrate them and ignore those who don’t") on who he calls "malcontents." While we celebrate our love for the youth of the nation, our love must include attention to what John Lewis calls "good trouble."
To have a full appreciation of our nation, we know there are ideals that have yet to be met. Love of country is different than the adolescent bluster, shouting "America is the greatest." Most of those who scream this out know little of our own history as well as the stories of other nations. It's empty chatter. For many of us, loving our country means doing what we can to make it better. It also includes attention to the issue of the times, ie, race relations. Or creating solutions to the climate crises, among others.
While I love my country, it is the government that I often have a problem with.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken