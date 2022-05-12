To the Editor:
Friends and neighbors,
I am writing this letter regarding a very important vote that is coming up May 17 at the Victor Central School District campus. This relates to the Victor-Farmington Library’s proposal to spend $16.6 million (estimate only) to build a new library, which many of you may not even be aware of.
To start, I would like to say that I love the library. I use it regularly, in person and through their collection of digital books. My children used it all through their childhood and continue to have a passion for reading, for which I am thankful. I agree that we need to do something to expand the size of our library and services. However, I cannot support this proposal for several reasons.
One of the main reasons is that the library board has not been transparent throughout this process. Despite a Freedom of Information Law request (FOIL), the board has refused to share a “space study” that was done to justify building a library that is 2 1/2 times the size of the one we have. Denying our community the opportunity to review the assumptions that went into this, and hiding behind a quirk in the law making them exempt from a FOIL request, is just bad governance.
The primary reason for not supporting this proposal is mainly financial, but also relates to timing. Just coming out of the pandemic, with record-high inflation, this is not the time to be increasing taxes for residents, businesses, or landlords — both groups will have to pass these costs on. The library tax will go from just over $800,000 a year to $2.5 million annually. This would make us one of the highest-taxed libraries in the region, twice what Pittsford is taxed for a larger population. Today is not the time for something this grand.
I do agree that we need to do something to modernize our library, to expand the size and services that can be delivered. However, this proposal is “take it or leave it.” There is no opportunity to review other options, like building this in phases or starting a capital campaign so that taxpayers don’t have to fund 98% of the total. I believe there are other options which can solve our community need for a better library.
For these reasons, I will be voting NO — but I still love the library.
GEORGE B. HELTZ
Victor