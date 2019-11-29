To the Editor:
I read your recent, somewhat lengthy article regarding the closing of the Galens pharmacy and the transfer of the prescriptions to Kinney Drugs in Lyons.
I was disappointed there was no mention of the fact that Lyons also offers a family-owned, non-chain pharmacy, run by a local citizen: Dobbins Drugs. Given that the article seemed to in part lament the loss of a locally-run small business, it seems mention could have been made of the fact that Lyons continues to benefit from having a local pharmacy, and perhaps customers of the former Galens Pharmacy might like to continue keeping their business local.
Our family has done business with Dobbins for 20-plus years, and I know that we have benefited many times from the personal service we receive from our local business, and we are glad to have the opportunity to contribute to the local Lyons economy in this way.
ELAINE SINNIGER
Lyons