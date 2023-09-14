Lyons vote proof that project defeats are rare
School district budgets/projects are rarely defeated. Proof was the 71% approval of the Lyons $55 million project Aug. 30.
Now, Mr. Barr and the school board will have to fulfill their commitments to the voters. Having raised expectations for increasing student enrollment, bringing more families into Lyons along with businesses and jobs to revitalize the Lyons community, while not raising property taxes. A tall order and we will be watching!
Meanwhile, the Lyons community needs to give a shout-out to Gov. Hochul and the Democratic Legislature for making the $55 million funding commitment to the Lyons Central School District via the state budget.
JACK BAILEY
Lyons