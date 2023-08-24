MAID Act is a slippery slope
To the Editor:
Slippery slopes are, well, slippery, and especially so when greased with Albany’s lawmaking.
Joel Freedman, in his “Guest Appearance” (Times, Aug. 12), argued for passage of the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act, or MAID Act. Freedman supported his argument with emotionally charged anecdotes of patient suffering, personal hopes for the bill’s passage, and an unsupported claim that “many healthcare providers” support passage of the bill. He included talking points of Compassion and Choices, a Portland, Ore.-based advocacy organization whose mission includes promoting the idea that everyone should be empowered to “chart their end-of-life journey.”
In a recent piece for The Atlantic (June 2023), David Brooks cited the experience of his native Canada’s slippery MAID slope. To his own emotional anecdotes and personal opinions, Brooks cautions that once we reject the gift of individual freedom and human dignity by ceding responsibility for dying to others, especially lawmakers and bureaucrats, we must expect — others being others — runaway unintended consequences.
Think of your favorite example of governmental conceit and overreach. In 2016, when Canada’s MAID law passed, candidate patients had to be at the point where natural death was “reasonably foreseeable.” That year, slightly more than 1,000 people were euthanized. In 2022, a year after “reasonably foreseeable” was lifted — probably reacting to unintended consequences — over 10,000 Canadians were euthanized. Once the genie is out of its bottle — and humans being human — other jurisdictions where MAID is law likely have similar ghastly trend lines.
That New York’s MAID act is not yet law, after being first introduced in 2016, suggests that New Yorkers are divided on the issue of decriminalizing assisted suicide. For the careful consideration of that bill by our lawmakers, FLT readers can be grateful.
What is less controversial is that intervening in the natural law that underpins our gifts of individual freedom and human dignity is something we mere mortals should avoid. Human humans. Other others. Unintended consequences. Slippery slippery slopes.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva