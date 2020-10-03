To the Editor:
Recently, I was standing on my front deck when the mail carrier came. Since I am a hardship case, my mail is delivered to the house.
As she left, she stopped to say hi. It was a beautiful day. A car went be, revved the engine, as if they wanted our attention. I asked if she knew who it was as I didn't. She said it was her boss.
She left to deliver the mail across the street, and I went into the house wondering why anyone would behave like that. Apparently, they were following her and wanted her to hurry. Mail carriers are paid by the route, not by the hour.
I have lived her for 70 years and praise mail carriers for delivering my mail through all kinds of weather. This carrier is one of the best and doesn't deserve to be bullied and harassed. That was the behavior of a disgruntled teenager, not a boss, no matter where you work.
What is going on at the Seneca Falls Post Office when the carriers can't take a minute to be friendly with the people on their route?
ESTELLE PETERMAN
Seneca Falls