To the Editor:
Why is there such a problem with schools lately? In California, especially, the teachers refused to go back to work until their monetary demands were met. There’s quite a bit to these issues. Teachers unions are about the strongest in the country. Their high salaries and benefit levels cause high taxes even on those who can’t afford them. People with kids in school should be paying their fair share while seniors on fixed income should pay nothing, unless their annual income is over $200K. Why are some schools still paying medical on retirement in addition to lucrative pensions?
Teachers are expected to educate while their students have little or no discipline, have family issues, and are belligerent and combative. Sometimes weapons are used. They also have this idea that everything is owed to them and they don’t have to earn anything. This is a sad situation for potential leaders of tomorrow.
None of this will matter if this socialist/communist educational process continues.
History is past. We learn from it or maybe repeat it. Destroying statues because you don’t like their life choices is ridiculous. You don’t like a statue or monument, don’t look at it, but don’t destroy it.
The Constitution says we’re equal so why CRT? Anything to divide the country more.
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons