To the Editor:
The idea of the City building and maintaining a full-service marina on the north end of Seneca Lake borders on insanity in light of some current and historical information.
Does anyone question why there has never been a marina on the north end in all of history? How about the fact that the State of New York dug a canal into the city in the late 1800s to facilitate boat commerce? On many days, the west and south winds whip the north end of the lake into a nice unnerving frenzy.
I'm looking at an article written by historian Karen Osburn in the Finger Lakes Times dated July 14, 2019 with the headline: "Water woes have always existed in the Finger Lakes." It is well-written and describes numerous instances of damage to the existing seawall, flash flooding and a horrific storm from the south.
If one looks around, you will find few boats and no boats of larger or medium size that are not hoisted out of the water after use. All of the boats at Roy's Marina are hoisted out of the water after use.
Are councilors aware that New York state has given up operation of the marinas at Sampson and Seneca Lake state parks? The great State of NY with all its financial resources, construction knowledge and administrative capabilities decided to privatize the operation of those marinas.
I could go on and on with reasons why the City should not get into the marina business. Construction costs adhering to ADA requirements, DEC mandates, providing fuel, parking issues, not to mention that the north end of the lake is in Seneca County, are all lurking obstacles.
By all means, promote and improve existing docking facilities, embellish the beautiful area that we have created on the north end of the lake. Most importantly, we should promote the fact that Seneca and Cayuga lakes are the only two of the 11 Finger Lakes that are connected to the Canal system, which means you can go anywhere in the world by water from them!
P.S. — Many obstacles can be overcome, but don't tempt Mother Nature.
STEVE VENUTI
Waterloo