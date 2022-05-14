To the Editor:
It is sad to see how so many Americans born in this country — with all their freedoms — have forgotten how their forefathers got here to begin with. They were immigrants. Do we ever take the time to know why they came to this country?
Well, I can tell you why, because my family came from Portugal in the 1950s to escape having to live under a dictatorship, authoritarian government. American citizens have never known what it's like not having any freedoms. No freedom of speech, no freedom to a peaceful protest and if you should burn the flag or try to storm the Capitol building, as some did here on Jan. 6 you would not be going home again. You would not kill innocent people and brag about it.
So yes complain about the freedoms you don't have, to satisfy your needs. You even have the freedom to look up to Vladimir Putin, like so many Americans do, like Tucker Carlson. What a patriot — never served a day in his life.
Yes, you will all have your chance in 2024, where we can all vote Republican and there will be nothing to complain about, even if we lose some of our freedoms to satisfy the political need for power. Right? Isn't that what Putin is all about? Take away the freedoms in order to keep his power.
JOE NEVES
Phelps